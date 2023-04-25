ADVERTISEMENT
Good News: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna starrer 'Yodha' gets a new release date

Know the latest about the release date of 'Yodha' movie

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
25 Apr,2023 15:38:07
Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna are three of the most amazing and admired actors and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. The three of them have been winning hearts of everyone with their amazing and impactful performances for the longest time and well, that’s what we genuinely admire and love the most about them. Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna, all three of them have won hearts of innumerable people all over the country and well, that’s why, with every passing year, they keep growing as a true performers like no other.

Know more about the release update of Yodha movie:

For quite a long time, fans were eagerly waiting for an update regarding the release date of their upcoming film aka Yodha. Well, finally, we have an update. As per a latest tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna starrer ‘Yodha’ will release in cinemas on 15th September, 2023. It is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The movie will be presented by Karan Johar and Amazon in association with Shashank Khaitan.

Work Front:

Sidharth Malhotra was earlier seen in projects like Shershaah and Mission Majnu whereas Disha Patani was last seen in Ek Villian 2. On the other hand, Raashi Khanna did a commendable job in Farzi web series. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to only IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

