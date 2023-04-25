Good News: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna starrer 'Yodha' gets a new release date

Know the latest about the release date of 'Yodha' movie

Know more about the release update of Yodha movie:

For quite a long time, fans were eagerly waiting for an update regarding the release date of their upcoming film aka Yodha. Well, finally, we have an update. As per a latest tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna starrer ‘Yodha’ will release in cinemas on 15th September, 2023. It is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The movie will be presented by Karan Johar and Amazon in association with Shashank Khaitan.

Work Front:

Sidharth Malhotra was earlier seen in projects like Shershaah and Mission Majnu whereas Disha Patani was last seen in Ek Villian 2. On the other hand, Raashi Khanna did a commendable job in Farzi web series.