Harleen Sethi responds to being labelled as Vicky Kaushal’s ex-girlfriend

Actor Harleen Sethi is currently making a splash with back-to-back acts in acclaimed shows, Kohrra and Bad Cop. However, one would easily remember how she was in constant headlines a few years ago owing to her real-life relationship with Vicky Kaushal. Even though they never admitted to the same, it was obvious and they were cryptic about acknowledging it as well.

That’s a long time ago and lives have entirely changed but recently, in an interview with Filmy Gyan, Sethi was asked about how does she feels when she’s still labelled as Kaushal’s ex. To this, Sethi responded saying that she doesn’t like to identify herself with it. She also remarked how her Instagram bio reads, ‘I Am’ and that’s what she is. She doesn’t even refer to herself as an actor, as she feels she is everything – being a daughter, sister, or friend while stating that ultimately she is everything on her own.

When asked further about if she cherishes her relationship with Kaushal or has moved on, to this she answered that she feels she is a product of all the experiences she has had in her life. So, it is important to be grateful for everything and everybody who has come into their life and the life lessons and experiences they have given.

As mentioned above, apart from Bad Cop and Kohrra, she also made an impact with her role in the series, Broken But Beautiful.