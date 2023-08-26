Hema Malini ready to kiss on screen like Dharmendra, asserts 'bilkul karenge'

Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi’s lip-lock scene from the blockbuster movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been the talk of the town ever since the release. Now, in an interview, Dharmendra’s wife Hema Malini has said that she is also ready to do such a scene onscreen if given a chance.

According to reports in News 18, when asked Hema if she would be comfortable kissing onscreen, Hema told India.com, “Kyun nahi karenge, bilkul karenge. If it is nice, if it is relatable and gels with the film, maybe I can.”

Hema shared that she is ready to make a comeback in films if given a chance. “Somebody should come and sign me up with a good role. It should be appropriate for my age. It can be glamorous but befitting my age.”

In the same interview, Hema also reacted to Dharmendra’s onscreen kiss with Shabana when she said, “I am sure people have loved the film. I am so happy for Dharam ji, because he loves to be in front of the camera all the time. He loves it.”

Prior to this, Dharmendra also opened up about kissing Shabana Azmi during a press conference in Mumbai when he said, “Unfortunately, I couldn’t attend the premiere, but I’ve received a lot of messages from people. Maine bola, ‘Yaar, yeh toh mere daaye haath ka kaam hai.” As everyone laughed at the comment, Dharmendra added, “Baaye haath se karwana hai, woh bhi karwa lo.”