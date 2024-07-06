Hina Khan reveals the ‘scars on her body’ while sporting a smile showcasing strength

It has only been a few days since actor Hina Khan went on to make a big revelation shocking one and all that she has been diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in a statement on her social media. Needless to say, this had all her fans shocked and immediately, she was flooded with wishes and prayers.

Since then, Khan has already gone through several developments in her body and she has managed to document some of it and be open about her journey to heal. A few days ago, she went on to have her long hair cut off to a short bob. The video went on to attain a lot of appreciation for the actor, as she was all smiles throughout the process and embraced the new look. It was sealed off with a lovely kiss from her mother.

Now, only a while ago, Khan went on to share images of herself from what seems to be her gym workout and by sharing a few close-ups she also revealed the scars she now has on her body. Being positive about it and sharing another inspiring message, Khan wrote, “What do you see in this Picture? The Scars on my body or the Hope in my Eyes?

The scars are mine , I embrace them with love because they’re the first sign of the Progress I deserve.

The Hope in my Eyes is the reflection of my Soul, I can almost see the light at the end of the tunnel. I am manifesting my healing. And I am praying for yours too.”-

Khan continues to serve as an inspiration for everyone as she is battling cancer and sharing these anecdotes and her journey to fight it is surely to be admired by one and all.