“How much did Pathaan really make”, Kajol’s remarks on SRK starrer stir controversy

Kajol stirred up a controversy when she jokingly expressed her curiosity about the ‘real’ box office collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film, Pathaan. The movie was hailed as one of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters, achieving a historic worldwide collection of over Rs 1000 crore.

During an interview with Live Hindustan, Kajol was asked to reveal a question she would ask SRK. With a giggle followed, she replied, “How much did Pathaan really make?” as quoted by News 18. Although it was intended as a light-hearted joke, the video drew attention and sparked discussions about the film’s box office collection.

While some misunderstood Kajol’s comment and speculated about discrepancies in the collection, others defended her, understanding it as a playful remark. Fans argued that she was referring to the film’s success exceeding what was reported in the media.

Kajol later clarified her positive stance towards Shah Rukh Khan in an interview with Bollywood Spy, expressing her happiness for his success. She congratulated him, stating that she messaged him personally to convey her joy and admiration for his achievements. She emphasized that Shah Rukh Khan will always be the king in her eyes.

Despite the controversy surrounding Kajol’s comment, her message of support and happiness for Shah Rukh Khan was well-received by fans. However, it did spark mixed reactions from the netizens.

#Kajol tried pull hilarious statement but people misunderstood her trying to spread farzi negativity against King Khan #SRK #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/EEkIOP106B — Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) July 16, 2023

