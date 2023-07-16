ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

“How much did Pathaan really make”, Kajol’s remarks on SRK starrer stir controversy

While some misunderstood Kajol's comment and speculated about discrepancies in the collection, others defended her, understanding it as a playful remark. Fans argued that she was referring to the film's success exceeding what was reported in the media.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 Jul,2023 16:03:12
“How much did Pathaan really make”, Kajol’s remarks on SRK starrer stirs controversy 834499

Kajol stirred up a controversy when she jokingly expressed her curiosity about the ‘real’ box office collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film, Pathaan. The movie was hailed as one of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters, achieving a historic worldwide collection of over Rs 1000 crore.

During an interview with Live Hindustan, Kajol was asked to reveal a question she would ask SRK. With a giggle followed, she replied, “How much did Pathaan really make?” as quoted by News 18. Although it was intended as a light-hearted joke, the video drew attention and sparked discussions about the film’s box office collection.

While some misunderstood Kajol’s comment and speculated about discrepancies in the collection, others defended her, understanding it as a playful remark. Fans argued that she was referring to the film’s success exceeding what was reported in the media.

Kajol later clarified her positive stance towards Shah Rukh Khan in an interview with Bollywood Spy, expressing her happiness for his success. She congratulated him, stating that she messaged him personally to convey her joy and admiration for his achievements. She emphasized that Shah Rukh Khan will always be the king in her eyes.

Despite the controversy surrounding Kajol’s comment, her message of support and happiness for Shah Rukh Khan was well-received by fans. However, it did spark mixed reactions from the netizens.

What are your views on the above? Let us know in the comments below.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bollywood Actress Kajol To Make A Special Appearance In The StarPlus Show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 834472
Bollywood Actress Kajol To Make A Special Appearance In The StarPlus Show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Prevue Sends Audience into a Frenzy: Uncontrolled Craze Takes Over Theaters! 834370
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ Prevue Sends Audience into a Frenzy: Uncontrolled Craze Takes Over Theaters!
The exhilarating theme song of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Out now! 834367
The exhilarating theme song of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ Out now!
Shah Rukh Khan drops a hint on the songs of ‘Jawan’; says Farah Khan, Vaibhavi Merchant & Shobi working hard on it! 834033
Shah Rukh Khan drops a hint on the songs of ‘Jawan’; says Farah Khan, Vaibhavi Merchant & Shobi working hard on it!
Shah Rukh Khan spills the beans on the mind-blowing action sequences of 'Jawan' in #AskSRK session! 833811
Shah Rukh Khan spills the beans on the mind-blowing action sequences of ‘Jawan’ in #AskSRK session!
Trade experts say, Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' will surely beat 'Pathaan' at the South box office 833718
Trade experts say, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ will surely beat ‘Pathaan’ at the South box office
Latest Stories
Bong beauty Anushka Sen recreates ‘What Jhumka’ in preppy black polka dot saree, watch 834458
Bong beauty Anushka Sen recreates ‘What Jhumka’ in preppy black polka dot saree, watch
All candid! Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz gets goofy with the ‘darling’ of her life 834456
All candid! Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz gets goofy with the ‘darling’ of her life
Nick Jonas helping Priyanka Chopra to tie her ponytail is the cutest thing to witness, watch 834451
Nick Jonas helping Priyanka Chopra to tie her ponytail is the cutest thing to witness, watch
Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Project K’ to be titled as ‘KaalChakra’, say reports 834470
Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Project K’ to be titled as ‘KaalChakra’, say reports
Who Is Rasha Thadani? And What Keeps Her In Buzz? 834415
Who Is Rasha Thadani? And What Keeps Her In Buzz?
Karan Johar Makes Dharmendra Emote To His Old Song 834463
Karan Johar Makes Dharmendra Emote To His Old Song
Read Latest News