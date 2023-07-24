ADVERTISEMENT
“I don’t understand why people compare,” Sunny Deol on Gadar 2 box office clash with OMG 2

As the release date approaches, the excitement among fans is palpable, with both films boasting strong star casts and intriguing storylines. "Gadar 2" marks the much-awaited reunion of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, while "OMG 2" continues the successful legacy of the hit film "Oh My God."

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Jul,2023 18:30:19
Get ready for a major box office showdown as Sunny Deol’s highly anticipated film “Gadar 2” and Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited “Oh My God 2 (OMG 2)” are set to clash on August 11, 2023. In a recent interview, Sunny Deol, who stars alongside Ameesha Patel in “Gadar 2,” addressed the film’s clash with “OMG 2” and recalled a similar situation back in 2001 when “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha” went head-to-head with Aamir Khan’s “Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India.” The veteran actor expressed his surprise at the constant comparisons between films, asserting that each project is unique and incomparable in its own right.

Earlier Sunny Deol was asked about this major clash happening. To which, he said, “Gadar did ₹100 crore plus (at the box office), while Lagaan did much lesser. I don’t understand why people compare – whether it’s from the business or likeability point. Gadar didn’t have the perception, people thought it is this masala film, yeh purani type ki picture hai, purane type ke gaane hai (People thought Gadar is old sort of film with old songs). On the other hand, people thought Lagaan was classic, etc. The so-called people who talk about films had run down Gadar completely. It went on to become a people’s film, and they loved it. At award shows, I remember that they made a spoof of Gadar, but we weren’t bothered by it. It has happened with some of my other films too, like Ghayal and Dil, which clashed. There is no comparison, but people like to do it.” He added, “What I am trying to say is that jo film zyada acchi hoti hai phir bhi aap usko doosre films ke barabari mein le aatey ho. Jis cheez ki barabari nahin hai, mat karo (Why must people compare a good film with others. Films that have no comparison should not be pitted against each other).” As quoted by HT.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

