Imtiaz Ali’s Next Film Heads For Baisakhi 2026—With Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah & Sharvari

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is once again bringing a new and special story to the big screen. His last film, Amar Singh Chamkila (2024), with Diljit Dosanjh, received tremendous appreciation, and now the duo will again keep the audience glued to the theatres. The film’s name has not yet been decided, but its release date has been locked—Baisakhi 2026.

The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari in important roles. The presence of such a strong cast has already increased the curiosity about the film.

Diljit Dosanjh shared a video from the shooting set, in which he is seen with Imtiaz Ali. He captioned it, “Art never sleeps.”

The makers said the story would be a heart-touching story of “love and yearning.” They say, “This film has a very big heart. Its canvas is huge, but the story is extremely personal and emotional. It is not just the story of a boy and a girl, but also the story of a country. We hope this film will give the audience a beautiful cinematic experience next year.”

Another big feature of the film is its music. In this project, the audience will again get to see the magical combination of A.R. Rahman, Irshad Kamil, and Imtiaz Ali. Earlier, this trio has given memorable albums like Highway (2014), Tamasha (2015), and Amar Singh Chamkila (2024).

Imtiaz Ali is working on the Netflix series O Saathi Re, featuring Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwari. He is also making the film The Idiot in Istanbul with Malayalam superstar Fahadh Fazil.

This new film will be Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali’s second collaboration, and the excitement among the audience is clearly visible due to the casting and the music.