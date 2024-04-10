India’s first film on chess – ‘Dabaru’ confirms release date

Windows is thrilled to announce the unveiling of the poster for its upcoming film ‘Dabaru’, set to hit theaters on May 10, 2024. ‘Dabaru’ promises to be a riveting and inspiring tale that delves into the world of chess like never before.

Directed by the talented Pathikrit Basu, ‘Dabaru’ follows the extraordinary journey of a young chess prodigy named Surya, who emerges from the streets of North Kolkata to achieve the prestigious title of Grandmaster. Through numerous physical, financial, and emotional challenges, Surya finds unwavering support from his grandfather Navin Kumar and mother Karuna Devi, who serve as his pillars of strength. Additionally, his coach Rathindra plays a pivotal role in recognizing and nurturing Surya’s exceptional talent.

Presented by Nandita Roy and Sanjay Agarwal and produced by Windows, ‘Dabaru’ is a film the production house that confirms to exploring diverse and compelling narratives. Creative Producer of the film is Shiboprosad Mukherjee. The film not only takes viewers on an emotional rollercoaster but also highlights the striking parallels between chess and life itself. With an ensemble cast featuring renowned actors such as Rituparna Sengupta, Chiranjit Chakraborty, Dipankar De, Kharaj Mukherjee, Koushik Sen, and others, ‘Dabaru’ marks a significant milestone in the Bengali Film Industry as the first-ever film centered around the game of chess.

Pathikrit Basu, the director of the film, expressed his excitement about venturing into uncharted territory, stating, “For a film like ‘Dabaru’, only Windows could envision bringing an alternative sport like chess to the forefront of Bengali cinema. I am truly grateful to Nandita Ma’am and Shibu da for entrusting me with this project.”

Grandmaster Surya Sekhar Ganguly, whose remarkable life serves as the inspiration behind ‘Dabaru’, shared his emotional journey of collaborating with the filmmakers. “When I first met Shibu da on January 2, 2021, it was a memorable moment for me as my daughter was born the following day. Learning about his interest in depicting my life on screen filled me with immense emotion. This film will shed light on the struggles and sacrifices my family endured, which often go unnoticed. I am deeply grateful to Windows for immortalizing my journey from a three-year-old to becoming India’s first Grandmaster in a film,” he said.