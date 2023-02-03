Janhvi Kapoor is one of the finest and most admired actresses and performing artistes that we currently have in the Hindi entertainment industry. It’s been many years now that Janhvi Kapoor has been doing good quality work to better her own skill set and potential as a talented artiste and well, we are truly in love with the way she’s going ahead with things. Right now, her focus is certainly in the right place and well, that’s why, she’s excelling in her career. While her journey in Bollywood has just started, many perhaps felt that she would like to simultaneously experiment with her work in South Indian cinema.

Well, that’s why, in order to avoid any confusion or rumour mongering issue, Janhvi Kapoor’s father has now come to rescue and has issued an official statement on the same. He took to Twitter to update fans about the same and wrote,

Dear Media Friends, This is to bring to your notice that Janhvi Kapoor has not committed to any Tamil Films at the moment, requesting not to spread false rumors. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) February 3, 2023

