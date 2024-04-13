It is surely happening! Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ to have a sequel; tentatively titled ‘Hukum’

It seemed like a rousing comeback and one that was cherished by the fans and critics of Rajinikanth alike last year when he arrived with Jailer. The Nelson-directed film did not just open to big numbers but also managed to wow the critics, which has been a rare instance with other Rajinikanth films in the recent past.

Nevertheless, the unique storytelling, realistic portrayal and at the same time – not ignoring the aura of Rajinikanth made Jailer a resounding success, earning over Rs 600 crores at the box office. And now, the fans of the megastar are in for another treat where the sequel to the film has now been confirmed.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Jailer 2 is in the works and is tentatively titled, Hukum which Nelson is said to begin work on in June 2024 onwards. A source told the portal that Nelson expressed his enthusiasm for delving deeper into Rajinikanth’s character as Tiger, also known as Muthuvel Pandian. He mentioned that he had formulated a seamless sequel to progress the storyline. He further mentioned that his concept had received the green light from Rajinikanth and Sun Pictures. Nelson conveyed his readiness to commence pre-production activities in June 2024.

He also said Jailer 2 is expected to commence either by the end of this year or in early 2025, depending on Lokesh Kanagaraj’s schedule for his next project with Rajinikanth. The movie has been provisionally named “Hukum,” a term associated with Rajinikanth following the success of Jailer. The production team is considering two titles, Jailer 2 and Hukum, with a preference among most members for Hukum.

When it comes to Thalaivar 171, there have been reports that the star is charging over Rs 250+ crores, which hasn’t been confirmed. The film is currently in the pre-production stage and is said to have an ensemble cast that includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ranveer Singh and Parvathy Thiruvothu in key roles.