Janhvi Kapoor requests paps not to shoot from inappropriate angles

In the past few days, there has been a burning topic that has gradually gained attention owing to the nature of it. A few Bollywood female actors have gone on to make public requests to the paparazzi to not shoot them from backwards, when they are walking off or going somewhere.

Recently, Nora Fatehi went on to speak about it and mentioned how she understood what’s the reason they do that but it is never in good taste. Now the latest to join this wagon is Janhvi Kapoor.

Recently, as the lady was in the city with co-star Rajkummar Rao for the promotions of her upcoming film, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, she upped her fashion game by wearing a dress that had a strap behind which was designed with cricket balls.

And while she usually has fun banter with the paparazzi, this time around, when she was crossing the lobby of a hotel, she went on to smile and tells the paps saying,” Aap na galat-galat angle mat lijiye..” ( Please don’t take my video in wrong angles).

This has recently sparked a debate about paparazzi shooting female actors from inappropriate angles and how intentional or unintentional it is.

Apart from Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Kapoor has a busy year ahead with Ulajh and Devara – Part 1 lined up and has also began shooting for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-starring Varun Dhawan.