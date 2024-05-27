Janhvi Kapoor turns cheerleader for rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya’s mother, Smruti Shinde; here’s how

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is currently on a promotional roll as she has been making appearances on several shows and elsewhere to promote her upcoming film, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. And amidst these appearances, the ones that have been constant are her appearing in the on-going IPL matches.

Yesterday as well, Kapoor made an appearance alongside co-star Rajkummar Rao in the IPL final. However, amidst her promotional spree, the actress took a moment to turn cheerleader for a special someone.

Earlier in the evening, Kapoor posted the promo of Star Plus’ upcoming show, Maati Se Bandhi Dor.

The ones who didn’t notice it closely would wonder why was Kapoor posting about a Star Plus show. But she did so to applaud and wish her best for Smruti Shinde, who is the producer of the Star Plus show.

What makes this special is the Smruti Shinde is the mother of Kapoor’s rumored beau, Shikhar Pahariya.

Posting about it, Kapoor wrote, “so proud of you aunty @smruti.shinde4271” along with the details about the show and the timeslot that the show has-

Even though Kapoor and Pahariya haven’t publicly admitted to their relationship but they continue to make appearances and lately, Kapoor has cryptically been dropping hints about having someone special in her life and has even talked about Pahariya on a few instances.

Apart from Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Kapoor has Devara – Part 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari lined up ahead.