Jaya Bachchan-Shabana Azmi To Be Cast Together Again

The powerful bonding between Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi during the making of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani won’t end with the release of the film.

The two screen divas, now fast friends, plan to do a film together that centres on their characters.

Says Shabana, “Why not? Not enough roles are written for actresses of our age in Indian cinema. We have to play either someone’s husband or mother or grandmother. Why can’t women at 70-plus be independent of relative preconditions? Jayaji and I would love to be in a film where we are the main course, and not the side dish.”

In their heydays both Shabana and Jaya did some of the most powerful heroine-centric films written for female actor.

Recalls Shabana, “Jayaji led the cast in Uphaar, Guddi, Anamika, Abhiman , Mili and Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa. About Gaai Aur Gori , the male lead my dear friend Shatrughan Sinha jokes that Jayaji and the cow were the leads while he was the bakra.”

While the two legendary actresses are formidable in their limited parts on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, they now want to invest their mutual talent in a film where they hold centrestage.

“God willing it will happen soon,” Shabana has her fingers crossed.