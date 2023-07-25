ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Jaya Bachchan-Shabana Azmi To Be Cast Together Again

The two screen divas Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, now fast friends, plan to do a film together that centres on their characters.

Author: Subhash K Jha
25 Jul,2023 10:40:50
Jaya Bachchan-Shabana Azmi To Be Cast Together Again 837179

The powerful bonding between Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi during the making of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani won’t end with the release of the film.

The two screen divas, now fast friends, plan to do a film together that centres on their characters.

Says Shabana, “Why not? Not enough roles are written for actresses of our age in Indian cinema. We have to play either someone’s husband or mother or grandmother. Why can’t women at 70-plus be independent of relative preconditions? Jayaji and I would love to be in a film where we are the main course, and not the side dish.”

In their heydays both Shabana and Jaya did some of the most powerful heroine-centric films written for female actor.

Recalls Shabana, “Jayaji led the cast in Uphaar, Guddi, Anamika, Abhiman , Mili and Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa. About Gaai Aur Gori , the male lead my dear friend Shatrughan Sinha jokes that Jayaji and the cow were the leads while he was the bakra.”

While the two legendary actresses are formidable in their limited parts on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, they now want to invest their mutual talent in a film where they hold centrestage.

“God willing it will happen soon,” Shabana has her fingers crossed.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Industry Mourns The Death Of Mrs Pam Chopra 799213
Industry Mourns The Death Of Mrs Pam Chopra
The Art Of Multitasking: Bollywood Celebrities Who Are Politicians 797118
The Art Of Multitasking: Bollywood Celebrities Who Are Politicians
Sachin Tendulkar and Jaya Bachchan get approval to expand their seaside bungalows, read details 795402
Sachin Tendulkar and Jaya Bachchan get approval to expand their seaside bungalows, read details
Abhishek Bachchan shares love-filled message for mother Jaya Bachchan, says, "I love..." 795227
Abhishek Bachchan shares love-filled message for mother Jaya Bachchan, says, “I love…”
Varun Dhawan To Lara Dutta: Celebs Born In April 786375
Varun Dhawan To Lara Dutta: Celebs Born In April
Review Of What’s Love Got To Do With It: Is A Joyous Pak-Brit Love Story 785682
Review Of What’s Love Got To Do With It: Is A Joyous Pak-Brit Love Story
Latest Stories
Meet spoiler: Shlok gets engaged to Bitti 837185
Meet spoiler: Shlok gets engaged to Bitti
Birdbox Barcelona Is Birdbrained Bakwas 837182
Birdbox Barcelona Is Birdbrained Bakwas
Exclusive: Aleeza Khan to enter Zee TV's Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan 837178
Exclusive: Aleeza Khan to enter Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
Watch: Urfi Javed Gets Into Ugly Fight With A Man; Netizens React 837131
Watch: Urfi Javed Gets Into Ugly Fight With A Man; Netizens React
Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets Moody In Vintage Denim And Shirt Style; Check Out 837128
Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets Moody In Vintage Denim And Shirt Style; Check Out
Kriti Sanon’s sisterly love with Nupur Sanon is mix of chaos n fun, see pics 837105
Kriti Sanon’s sisterly love with Nupur Sanon is mix of chaos n fun, see pics
Read Latest News