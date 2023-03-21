The song “Jee Rahe The Hum” has now been released, only a short while after a little preview was released. The superstar wrote and sang the song from the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and is titled Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling In Love). Dreamlike images of Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde play in the background while he sings. The song features the two dancing together.

Jee Rahe The Hum Song Teaser –

Trade expert Taran Adarsh also made the announcement on Twitter, and captioned it, “‘KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN’: SALMAN LENDS HIS VOICE FOR THE NEW ROMANTIC SONG… #SalmanKhan unveils the third song from #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan: #JeeRaheTheHum… Also features #PoojaHegde… Directed by #FarhadSamji… Song: http://bit.ly/JeeRaheTheHumSong #KBKJ.”

Watch The Full Video Here –

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more news updates.