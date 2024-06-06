John Abraham & wife Priya Runchal complete 10 years of marriage; latter shares a series of images

Actor John Abraham went on to shock one and all over a decade ago when he married Priya Runchal. The reason for this shock boiled down to how it happened out of nowhere, where no one had any idea about the same and no one even knew who Priya Runchal was.

But staying true to his usual self, ever since getting married in 2014, Abraham has continued to maintain a low profile and been extremely guarded when it comes to his personal life. He and Runchal have barely made any public appearances together except for a few instances and the lady isn’t active in terms of social media as well apart from sporadic posts and stories.

But today, even though it isn’t their wedding anniversary, Runchal took to her Instagram and posted something after three long months, and it was a series of images with John Abraham-

One of them was a throwback and one other seemed rather recent – and this was aided by two other images of scrumptious food. And even though their anniversary was back in January, it either seems like they are celebrating it now or these are images from earlier.

On the work front, Abraham was last seen playing the loved antagonist in the mega-blockbuster, Pathaan as Jim, and now has a series of films lined up which include Vedaa with Sharvari, Tehran with Manushi Chhillar and a few others as well.