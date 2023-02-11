Kangana Ranaut is one personality who’s always been very vocal and upfront about what she likes and what she dislikes. She never really takes a backseat from showing her liking/dislike for anyone, come what may. While Kangana Ranaut has earlier in the past taken a lot of potshots against people with whom she doesn’t get along well with, she’s also openly praised people whom she’s fond of. Earlier, on many occasions in the past, Kangana Ranaut has gone ahead to show and express how much she’s admired and respected Aamir Khan’s work. However, this time, it seems like Aamir Khan ended up being at the wrong side of Kangana Ranaut without perhaps even realizing the same.

In a video clip that’s now going viral, Aamir Khan can be seen having a conversation with Shobhaa De. On being asked a question, Aamir Khan took a lot of names of actresses whom he finds very stable and versatile. Soon, Aamir Khan was also reminded about the name of Kangana Ranaut and that’s when he had quite many good things to say about Kangana Ranaut as well. However, Kangana didn’t take the same nicely perhaps and that’s why, she openly called Aamir Khan ‘bechara’ for this reason. Check out the full tweet thread below –

Bechara Aamir Khan … ha ha he tried his best to pretend like he doesn’t know that I am the only three times national award winning actress none of those he mentioned has even one …

Thank you @DeShobhaa ji I would love to play you ♥️ https://t.co/o0tS6UYLoC — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 10, 2023

