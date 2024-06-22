Karan Johar Applauds Kartik Aaryan’s Performance In Chandu Champion Says, “Career Best…”

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently seen Kartik Aaryan‘s Chandu Champion and expressed his thoughts on Instagram. Karan Johar praises the film Chandu Champion as “solid, sincere, and supreme”. In his Instagram comment, the filmmaker congratulates director Kabir Khan’s effort and Kartik’s performance. Take a look at the post below-

Karan Johar’s Instagram Post-

Sharing a poster picture of Chandu Champion movie pens an appreciation caption and wrote, “Solid… Sincere… Supreme… Kabir Khan directs this brave and inspiring life tale like a love letter to the human spirits! Kartik Aaryan gives his career best performance with a humane and honest portrayal… A must watch! And tagged Nadiadwala Grandson, a production house.

Katrina Kaif also showered praises on Kartik Aaryan’s film and wrote, “Kabirrrrrr just loved the film, you are such a beautiful storyteller, you bought such a incredible inspiring story to life, was so emotional to see this story and how beautifully you have made this film and such a outstanding performance by @kartikaaryan and all the cast @kabirkhank”

About Chandu Champion Movie-

Chandu Champion is a compelling biographical drama that chronicles the inspiring journey of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. Kartik Aaryan brilliantly portrays the role of Murlikant Petkar, while actor Vijay Raaz brings to life the character of his coach. The film also features the talented Rajpal Yadav and Bhuvan Arora.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.