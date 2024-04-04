Movies | News

This time, the filmmaker went on to slam people who seemingly follow box-office trends just as something works and they try to follow suit. He even mentioned the kind of genres that people try to follow and make.

It seems like Karan Johar is on a roll lately, especially with his rants as he highlights one topic after another.

After recently taking a dig at the botox culture and several actors without naming them, he is back with another rant.

The filmmaker wrote, “Bada scale chahiye toh wo banaao. Action chali. Action banaao! Love story chali toh love story banaao! Chick flick hit hui toh wahan jaao! Mausam har hafte badalta hai… conviction har hafte marta hai! Box office hai bhaiya, Instagram reel nahi… 30 second ki trending mein reh jaaoge wahin ke wahin!”

(If you want a big scale, then create it. Action is on. Make action! If a love story is going on, then make it a love story! If a chick flick becomes a hit, then go there! The weather changes every week… conviction dies every week! It’s the box office, not Instagram reels… you’ll stay in the 30-second trend there.)

This is now a series of sorts, where Johar continues to address burning topics. On the professional front, Johar returned to direction with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani last year and his studio, Dharma Productions continues to present films consecutively. Their latest production, Yodha failed to make an impact at the box office. It has a packed year ahead too where it will be presenting Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Kill, Bad Newz, Jigra and Shankara among others.