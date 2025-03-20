Karan Johar makes a huge announcement; fans speculate if it’s for ‘Kesari Chapter 2’?

Karan Johar has announced a new project under Dharma Productions, introducing a debut director to the Hindi film industry. This marks the 24th time his production house has launched a first-time filmmaker.

In a social media post, Johar reflected on his journey as a producer since 2003, when he began with Kal Ho Naa Ho. He emphasized his commitment to supporting filmmakers and bringing fresh narratives to the industry. He acknowledged both successes and failures but reiterated that the goal had always been to create meaningful cinema.

Johar expressed deep enthusiasm for the upcoming project, calling it one of Dharma Productions’ most significant films. He noted that while box office results are unpredictable, the effort behind this film makes it particularly special.

His announcement led to widespread speculation online. Many users guessed that the project could be Kesari: Chapter 2, with some claiming a release date of April 18. Others suggested it could be a biopic on C. Shankaran Nair or another venture featuring Akshay Kumar.

Johar also shared that the debut director has been working on this film for four years, overcoming multiple challenges, including delays due to the pandemic. He acknowledged the filmmaker’s perseverance in seeing the project through despite obstacles.

While details about the film remain undisclosed, anticipation is growing, with audiences eager to learn more. Johar’s statement has sparked curiosity, and the industry is watching closely for an official announcement.