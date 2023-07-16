ADVERTISEMENT
Karan Johar Makes Dharmendra Emote To His Old Song

“In fact Dharmendra will be singing and dancing to one of his own hit songs from the past.The medley scene is one of the highlights of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Author: Subhash K Jha
16 Jul,2023 13:25:53
The eagerly awaited Karan Johar romcom Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has plenty of vintage music.

But the one sequence that is likely stand out is the one in which Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi , Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh dance to a medley of four evergreen Hindi songs.

“In fact Dharmendra will be singing and dancing to one of his own hit songs from the past.The medley scene is one of the highlights of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It is Karan Johar’s homage to the singers he grew up admiring: Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Mohammad Rafi and Kishore Kumar,” says a source close to Karan Johar.

Karan has designed this film as a tribute to the greats of Hindi cinema.

