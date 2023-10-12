Movies | News

Karan Johar’ Speaks On 25 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Said Karan. “I don’t watch my films. I’m not a fan of my own work. I feel this is my most honest work. Because I was absolutely fearless when I made it.But after that I was just trying to hold on to the position I had created.”

Author: Subhash K Jha
12 Oct,2023 10:56:46
Karan Johar’s debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was released on October 16, 1998. Now 25 years later the PVR Icon in Versova Mumbai will screen two shows of the iconic film on Sunday October 15.

The tickets for these shows were priced at Rs 25 and were sold out within an hour of booking.

Says Karan Johar, “I am delighted to know that people are still interested in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. It was my first film. The first film is like the first love . One never forgets it. For me Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was special not only because it revived my father’s banner. His last production Muqaddar Ka Faisla had wiped him out. Dharma is my father’s karma . I took over when my father’s films were failing. To see him heartbroken was not easy to do.But Kuch Kuch Hota Hai put the smile back on his face. As a son, that was the proudest moment for me,” says Karan emotionally.

Interestingly Shah Rukh began shooting for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai after completing Duplicate for Dharma Productions. Kajol who co-starred with SRK in Kuch Kuch… had a fleeting cameo in Duplicate.

Karan’s directorial debut was released alongside David Dhawan’s asinine Bade Miyan Chote Miyan(a wretched ripoff of the Will Smith-Martin Lawrence starrer Bad Boys) on 16 October 1998.

There was pressure on me to watch Dhawan’s film and I did. I hated it. The next day I saw Karan’s film. I was enchanted with its virgin language , colours, textures.I saw the film twice the same week. I don’t think Karan has directed a better film than Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Except Maybe My Name Is Khan.

Kajol-Shah Rukh’s chemistry was so removed from what lead pairs generally share. But the real star of the show were the two kids Sana Saeed and Parzan Dastur as Anjali and the silent Sardarji.

Funfact: Karan’s mom Hiroo Johar played a cameo part in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

