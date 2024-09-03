Kareena Kapoor Khan- “I didn’t listen to anyone else apart from Ekta Kapoor & Hansal Mehta for producing the film”

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has now turned producer with her upcoming film, The Buckingham Murders, which is also co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Hansal Mehta.

The trailer of the film was released recently, where the trio made an appearance and went on to talk about and answer multiple questions about the film and the trailer as well.

And while elaborating on the film’s language being a possible barrier to reach masses and her decision to co-produce the film, she said, “Language doesn’t matter. The film is very important to us. What you make is important, what language you make it in is not important. Ekta has been the backbone of this film, and we loved the story and script. I am so happy that I got that opportunity to play this character. I hope you love it.

On producing the film, she said, “I don’t listen to anyone else (laughs). I only listened to Ekta and Hansal for producing the film. I produced this film because I believe in the script.”

She further added, “I think most people love to watch a whodunit, a good crime thriller. I have been crazy about detective shows – hence I wanted to play this role the most. Watch the film for a fun experience of a crime thriller.”

The Buckingham Murders is all set to hir the theaters on 13th September 2024.