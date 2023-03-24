3 Idiots is one of the most iconic films in Indian cinema and its fan following is still there after many years. Recently, Kareena Kapoor posted a video hinting at the 3 Idiots sequel. Sharing the video, Kareena wrote, “I can’t believe this!! How can they do this without me? @boman_irani have they kept this a secret from you also?”

In the video, Kareena says that while she was away on a holiday, the three seem to have confirmed a 3 Idiots sequel. “I just got to know that when I was on a holiday that these three were up to something. This press conference ka clip that is going around is from the secret that these three are keeping from us. Something is fishy and please don’t say this is Sharman ka some movie promotion. I think they are coming for a sequel. But only these three, without me? I don’t think even Boman knows about this. Calling Boman right now to check aakhir chal kya raha hai yaar. This smells like a sequel for sure.”

After Kareena, actor Boman Irani, who played the role of Virus in the film, also shared a video on Instagram in which he looks visibly upset. He wrote alongside the video, “How can they make a #3Idiots sequel without Virus? Virus villain nahi hoga toh kaun hoga, aur kya hi hoga?? 🥸🥸.”

