Kartik Aaryan back to comedy with ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh 2’; revamps his line-up

Actor Kartik Aaryan was on a streak recently when he decided to switch things around apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Shehzada, the actor made fine experiments with Freddy, Dhamaka, SatyaPrem Ki Katha and most recently, Chandu Champion.

And while things have indeed been good where the likes of SatyaPrem Ki Katha and Chandu Champion have done reasonably well but it has been nowhere close to the immense success Aaryan has achieved with his comedy ventures like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi and others.

And while, he already has a long line-up set and rolling ahead, the actor, it seems has decided to shift things around and revamp his upcoming line-up. Reports suggest that Aaryan has given the nod for Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, which will be directed by Mudassar Aziz. This comes at a time where he already has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 up for release in Diwali later this year. Aaryan has also signed on for Aashiqui 3, Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara, Karan Johar & Ekta Kapoor’s next by Sandeep Modi. This does certainly seal how the actor has a huge bag of films lined up ahead.

For the uninitiated, Pati Patni Aur Woh started Aaryan in the lead role alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday and while Aaryan has seemingly said yes, there isn’t surety if Pednekar or Panday will return as well.