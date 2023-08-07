ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Kartik Aaryan Is The Brand Ambassador For A Leading Condom Brand

Kartik Aaryan has become associated with Manforce condoms, primarily because the ad that she shot is about the importance of consent in sexual intercourse.

Author: Subhash K Jha
07 Aug,2023 14:40:21
Kartik Aaryan Is The Brand Ambassador For A Leading Condom Brand 841088

Defying the advice of many friends well wishers and filmmakers, Kartik Aaryan has become associated with Manforce condoms, primarily because the ad that she shot is about the importance of consent in sexual intercourse.

According to source close to Kartin, “Even in today’s day and age our Bollywood A-listers are shy of endorsing condoms. Ironically not the ladies: Bipasha Basu , Sunny Leone, Pooja Bedi and Sobhita Dhulipala have endorsed condoms. The only male A-lister in a condom ad before Kartik is Ranveer Singh.”

Kartik Aryan explained why doing a condom ad seemed the right thing to do. “I am glad to associate with Manforce Condoms, a brand that shares my vision of promoting consent and safe sexual practices. It is crucial to create awareness and initiate conversations about the importance of consent in today’s society. I am excited to lend my voice to this cause and contribute towards a positive change. Together with Manforce Condoms, we aim to empower individuals to make informed choices and embrace safer sex practices for a healthier future.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Fans go berserk as Kartik Aaryan's first look from the upcoming sports drama Chandu Champion is unveiled 839790
Fans go berserk as Kartik Aaryan’s first look from the upcoming sports drama Chandu Champion is unveiled
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' taken over all the hearts! The film collects 125 Cr. Gross worldwide! 837167
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ taken over all the hearts! The film collects 125 Cr. Gross worldwide!
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 to honour Kartik Aaryan, deets inside 837071
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 to honour Kartik Aaryan, deets inside
Kartik Aaryan kick starts shooting for Chandu Champion, deets inside 833395
Kartik Aaryan kick starts shooting for Chandu Champion, deets inside
Auto Draft 832626
‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ enters the hit club! The film crosses 100 Cr. worldwide, marking its phenomenal triumph globally
Kartik Aaryan makes lavish Rs. 17.50 crore property purchase in Mumbai's Juhu, say reports 831987
Kartik Aaryan makes lavish Rs. 17.50 crore property purchase in Mumbai’s Juhu, say reports
Latest Stories
Devi had two holes in her heart: Bipasha Basu opens up about her daughter's health struggle 841109
Devi had two holes in her heart: Bipasha Basu opens up about her daughter’s health struggle
Get ready to relish a glimpse of the world of 'Kushi' with its grand trailer launch on the 9th August 841100
Get ready to relish a glimpse of the world of ‘Kushi’ with its grand trailer launch on the 9th August
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie adorns the bomb 841093
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie adorns the bomb
Rajan Shahi and Sooraj Barjatya’s Supremacy! 841103
Rajan Shahi and Sooraj Barjatya’s Supremacy!
Exclusive: Deepshikha Nagpal and Gaurav Sharma bag Rrahul Mevawala’s web series Forever 841098
Exclusive: Deepshikha Nagpal and Gaurav Sharma bag Rrahul Mevawala’s web series Forever
Auto Draft 841095
The Rambunctious Romantic: Ranveer ‘Rocky’ Randhawa
Read Latest News