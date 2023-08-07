Kartik Aaryan Is The Brand Ambassador For A Leading Condom Brand

Defying the advice of many friends well wishers and filmmakers, Kartik Aaryan has become associated with Manforce condoms, primarily because the ad that she shot is about the importance of consent in sexual intercourse.

According to source close to Kartin, “Even in today’s day and age our Bollywood A-listers are shy of endorsing condoms. Ironically not the ladies: Bipasha Basu , Sunny Leone, Pooja Bedi and Sobhita Dhulipala have endorsed condoms. The only male A-lister in a condom ad before Kartik is Ranveer Singh.”

Kartik Aryan explained why doing a condom ad seemed the right thing to do. “I am glad to associate with Manforce Condoms, a brand that shares my vision of promoting consent and safe sexual practices. It is crucial to create awareness and initiate conversations about the importance of consent in today’s society. I am excited to lend my voice to this cause and contribute towards a positive change. Together with Manforce Condoms, we aim to empower individuals to make informed choices and embrace safer sex practices for a healthier future.”