Kartik Aaryan kick starts shooting for Chandu Champion, deets inside

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 Jul,2023 16:00:56
Kartik Aaryan kick starts shooting for Chandu Champion, deets inside 833395

The highly anticipated project, “Chandu Champion,” brings together the talented actor Kartik Aaryan, celebrated producer Sajid Nadiadwala, and acclaimed director Kabir Khan for an exciting cinematic experience. Following the tremendous success of their previous collaboration, “Satya Prem Ki Katha,” this dynamic team reunites to deliver another compelling story to the silver screen.

“Chandu Champion” is based on the remarkable real-life journey of a sportsman who embodies resilience and an unwavering determination to never give up. The narrative promises to captivate audiences with its inspiring and uplifting message. With London as the backdrop, the film will showcase stunning locations and provide a visually immersive experience.

Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram handle to share the details. He wrote, “ARTIK AARYAN – KABIR KHAN – SAJID NADIADWALA BEGIN SHOOT OF ‘CHANDU CHAMPION’… #KartikAaryan and producer #SajidNadiadwala reunite after the success of #SatyaPremKiKatha… The duo – along with #KabirKhan – commences shoot of their ambitious film #ChanduChampion in #London.

Based on the real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up… 14 June 2024 #Eid2024 release.

#ChanduChampion will be #KartikAaryan and #SajidNadiadwala’s next theatrical release after #SatyaPremKiKatha.”

Here take a look-

Fans can mark their calendars for an exciting Eid release as “Chandu Champion” is scheduled to hit theaters on June 14, 2024. This cinematic endeavor marks the next theatrical venture for both Kartik Aaryan and Sajid Nadiadwala, whose collaboration has previously delivered successful and memorable films.

Anticipation is running high as this talented trio of Kartik Aaryan, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Kabir Khan embarks on the production of “Chandu Champion.” Audiences eagerly await the unveiling of this inspiring story, ready to witness the magic that unfolds on the silver screen.

Are you awaiting this grand venture aboard? Well, we are! Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

