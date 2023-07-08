Kartik Aaryan makes lavish Rs. 17.50 crore property purchase in Mumbai's Juhu, say reports

Kartik Aaryan, the Pyar Ka Punchnama actor, has made a significant real estate investment in Mumbai. The actor, who already resides in the upscale neighbourhood of Juhu, has acquired another property in the same building where his family owns an apartment. The deal, reportedly finalized on June 30, amounted to a whopping Rs. 17.50 crores. The news is currently sprawling all over the nation, leaving fans to go gaga.

According to reports, Kartik Aaryan purchased a luxurious 1536 sq.ft. apartment on the second floor of Siddhi Vinayak Society in Juhu. Despite its actual value being estimated at Rs. 7.49 crores, the actor paid a premium rate for the property. The apartment was acquired at a staggering Rs. 1.09 lakhs per sq.ft., making it one of the priciest deals in the area. Interestingly, Aaryan’s family already co-owns another apartment in the same society, located on the eighth floor. This new purchase is situated six floors below their existing property.

Reportedly, Kartik Aaryan paid a stamp duty of Rs. 1.05 crores for the apartment, which he purchased from Jayesh and Ketaki Doshi. Additionally, the actor is believed to have obtained two parking slots within the society. Reports also suggest that Kartik has entrusted his mother, Dr. Mala Tiwari, with the Power of Attorney to manage the affairs of the new flat.

The actor was last seen in the movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. His performance lured praises from critics and netizens. The movie also is rising to the peak of success. It also starred Kiara Advani in the female lead.