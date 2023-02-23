Kartik Aaryan, who made his acting debut in Luv Ranjan’s ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, is one of the most popular superstars. The actor has impressed his fans with varied roles from Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Shehzada. Kartik recalled his 2018 film ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ as the movie completed 5 years today.

Calling it ‘Friendship Day’, Kartik penned a sweet note and shared a video that featured the climax scene of the movie. Sharing a note, Kartik wrote, “5 years ago this day turned into Friendship’s day ❤️And Sonu became an inseparable part of our livesThank you Sonu ko apne dil se lagaane ke liye🤗#5YearsOfSonuKeTituKiSweety 🙏🏻.” Check below!

‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ was one of the most loved films of 2018. The film starred Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh in lead roles. It was written and directed by Luv Ranjan and produced by Luv Films and T-Series Films. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety became a surprise blockbuster and entered the Rs 100 crore club in India.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.