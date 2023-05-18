Kartik Aaryan Touches Unplumbed Emotions In Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha is currently grabbing eyeballs and love from all corners. The teaser has been appreciated and Subhash K Jha decides to write about the movie

The teaser of Sameer Vidwans’ Hindi debut Satyaprem Ki Katha shows Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani deep-diving into their emotional resources to touch feelings that they have never done before.

It is an intense love story about a couple coping with a situation (story being withheld for practical reasons). For both Kartik and Kiara this is an unexplored experience .Kartik especially seems to have evolved beyond anything he has done before. The teaser shows him lunging for emotions that are buried too deep for tears.

He finds those virgin emotions from the uncharted territory of his subconscious, and is able to express them wordlessly. This a world far removed from Kartik and Kiara’s last outing, the wide sprawling comedy of Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiya. There is a gravitas and a growth in the actors and also a new territory for all concerned.

Marathi director Sameer Vidwans had made a haunting evocative issue-based love story in Marathi called Anandi Gopal.Satyaprem Ki Katha too is a romance with a jolting twist.It is a departure from the norm for both the actors and the audience. In fact it looks like a game-changer for the romantic genre in Hindi cinema, a mixture of Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Raj Khosla with a a dash of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Quite a brew. And to clinch the reel deal, the classic line of love, “If you ever cry, I will make sure it’s your tears but my eyes.”