Kartik Aaryan Writes A Cryptic Note ‘LoveKills’ On Instagram, Fans Speculate Aashiqui 3 Arrival

Kartik Aaryan has become the talk of the town with his victory at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He is roaring like a lion alone, and it seems he is unstoppable. Fans love his appearance on-screen, and no wonder producers want to cast him. Well, before even hitting the box office, Kartik made it to headlines for the third part of the iconic film Aashiqui, and with his latest cryptic note on his Instagram handle, he has left the fans speculating.

Taking it to his Instagram handle, Kartik shared a photo, leaving the onlookers gasping for breath. In the monochrome photo, the actor looks dashing in a black zipper he left unzipped halfway, flaunting his charming body. But wait, that’s not all! His face with a trimmed beard, edgy jawline, and fierce expression is making the girl go gaga over his personality. Holding a cigarette in his mouth, which is injurious to health, he penned a cryptic note in the caption, “LoveKills.”

With this cryptic note fans couldn’t resist reacting and several praised his new look while many anticipated the upcoming announcement and others questioned about Aashiqui 3 arrival.

A user said, “Aashiqui 3 ka shoot kab se shuru hone wala hai sir ji ?” The second said, “Such a powerful shot! The intensity in your eyes says it all. #LoveKills but you slay every look effortlessly!” “Unstoppable as always #KartikAaryan What’s the secret behind your unshakable charm?, asked the third.