You may think it is elementary.That if it is Tiger Salman and Pathaan Shah Rukh,then it’s got to be Katrina and Deepika in Tiger Vs Pathaan . However the rules and the roles are not being written according to pre-set goals this time.

A source very close to Yash Raj Films informs, “Only Shah Rukh ,Salman and Siddharth Anand have been locked in so far for Tiger Vs Pathaan. The rest of the cast, including the main villain, are a still under consideration.”

As for Katrina and Deepika, the source says one or both may not appear this time.

“It all depends on how the two heroines’ role shape up. If this time they don’t have much to do then Tiger Vs Pathaan may not opt for the leading ladies from the original(Katrina,Deepika). For all you know there may be just one leading lady for both the Khan superstars.”