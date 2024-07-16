Katrina Kaif Birthday: Vicky Kaushal counts every moment with lady love

Today marks a special day indeed for the Kaushals and the Kaifs as superstar Katrina Kaif celebrates his 42nd birthday. The actor has managed to keep a low profile for a while now, especially when her birthday comes around – and it seems today will be no different. While we haven’t seen any updates in terms of the celebrations so far, Kaif did have that one special wish coming in early from hubby dearest, Vicky Kaushal.

While with his caption, Kaushal kept it simple but it was the long series of images that caught the attention of the fans. The caption read, ‘Making memories with you is my favorite part of life. Happy Birthday my love’-

As seen above in the few series of images, in the first one, they are caught in a goofy moment enjoying some delicious pizza, while the second one probably seems from the time when they purchased a new property and they have sat down for the pooja. The next one is an incredible image of just their hands holding each other from what is possibly their wedding day. The next is a lovely super close-up selfie the couple is twinning in white and in a lazy Sunday mood as they pose for the camera. The last one is another candid moment captured where Kaushal is giving Kaif a bear hug.

On the work front, Kaushal has Bad Newz lined up for release this week while Kaif hasn’t signed anything but was seen in the Sriram Raghavan directed Merry Christmas earlier this year.