Katrina Kaif extends special wishes for Sharvari on her birthday

Today marks actor Sharvari’s 28th birthday and it wouldn’t be unfair to say that it might just be her best birthday at least on the professional front. She played the lead role in the recently released Munjya, which is the latest addition to Stree universe, and the film has created a storm at the box office.

Munjya, riding on no star power has managed to become the first choice of viewers in this last week, where the film has clocked over 4 crores on each of the weekdays, which is a fabulous feat and has now overall garnered over 36 crores.

But coming back to her birthday, the actress who is loved and adored by in the industry had a pool of wishes being showered upon her since the start of the day but one of them stood out more than the others is that of Katrina Kaif. The superstar had an adorable wish for Sharvari, where she posted a great photo of hers, and said, ‘Happiest birthday @sharvari May you have the bestest year and never stop being the last person on the dance floor’-

For the ones that have seen it on Instagram, this image and wish was attached with the song, Taras – which has seen Sharvari shake a leg and has become a sensation.

For the uninitiated, Sharvari is rumored to be dating Sunny Kaushal, who is the brother of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s brother-in-law.