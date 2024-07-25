Katrina Kaif ‘pauses for a moment’ surrounding herself with ‘incredible peace & calm’; here’s why

Actor Katrina Kaif has been active on social media with posts that somehow keep her fans updated in one way or another but it does seem a lot less than usual. Kaif was selectively quiet with her updates which included her birthday recently where she only posted one photo of herself thanking everyone for their lovely wishes.

However, her recent Instagram post suggests that she was on a detox of sorts, as she was away from the hullabaloo and in the quiet of surroundings with serenity and calmness. The actor went on to post about the same in a series of photos from a trip to Mayrlife Altaussee, an organisation that exhibits itself to be a medical health resort thus blending the mix of leisure along with serenity and calmness.

Posting about the same, she wrote, “Living the #mayrlife … Had the most incredible stay here, it allows everything to pause for a moment and enter into the most peaceful space, the daily walk in the forest surrounding the lake is indescribable, moments of incredible peace and calm. The genuine care of warmth and holistic knowledge of the entire team and all the staff and so many incredible therapists who were astounding in there knowledge… will definitely come again. A truly incredible time! #MAYRLIFEAltausse @mayrlife_official”-

When it comes to her work front, Kaif was recently seen in Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas, and apart from the forthcoming Jee Le Zara, she hasn’t signed on anything yet.