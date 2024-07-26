Kaykay Menon to Play Sherlock Holmes in Srijit Mukherji’s Hindi Adaptation

Acclaimed director Srijit Mukherji is bringing the iconic character of Sherlock Holmes to the screen in Hindi, and the movie’s first look was released on Friday. Kaykay Menon will be seen playing the role of the popular detective, putting an end to speculation about who will be cast in the iconic role. The motion poster shared by Srijit Mukherji on social media showcases Kaykay Menon’s transformation into Sherlock Holmes, with his face emerging from several blocks in a row, wearing a coat and hat, and sporting a suspicious look in his eyes.

Srijit Mukherji wrote in the comment section, “Put all the pictures together, and you will understand that only this man can solve all the mysteries.” He also clarified that the movie was inspired by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s writings, ensuring that the original stories’ essence remains intact.

Ranvir Shorey is likely to play Watson, Sherlock’s trusted sidekick, in the movie. Rasika Dugal, Kriti Kulhari, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya will also star in pivotal roles, making it a talented ensemble cast.

The movie has been in the news for some time, with fans eagerly awaiting the casting announcement for the iconic role of Sherlock Holmes. Srijit Mukherji’s decision to cast Kaykay Menon in the role has generated much interest, and fans are excited to see how he will bring the character to life.

With its talented cast and crew, this movie is sure to be a thrilling adaptation of classic stories. It will be released on Jio Cinema and is expected to captivate audiences with its engaging storyline and memorable performances.