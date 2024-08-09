Keerthy Suresh Steps Out In Desi Avatar To Promote Her Upcoming Movie ‘Raghuthatha’ In Coimbatore

Keerthy Suresh is busy promoting her upcoming film Raghuthatha. Yet again, she stepped out in town for the promotions, but her desi avatar caught our attention. For her event at a college in Coimbatore, the actress appeared in a beautiful blue and white checkered saree that looked as gorgeous as ever.

Keerthy Suresh’s Desi Avatar In Saree

Keerthy wore a beautiful blue and white saree featuring colorful floral prints. She teamed her look with a high-neck sheer blouse, combining vintage glam with modern allure. Her hair was styled in mid-part braids with thread, and she looked stunning. At the same time, her minimalistic makeup, which included bold black eye makeup, shiny cheeks, and matte pinkish lipstick, rounded out her appearance. The small white pearl stud earrings added an extra dose of sophistication.

Keerthy attended an event called Be Like Kayal at GRD College in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Publicist Yuvaraj Balaji shared a glimpse of the event and wrote, “#BeLikeKayal event kicks off with a bang at GRD College, Coimbatore today! Students were delighted to see @keerthysureshofficial and #Sumankumar in person. The excitement was palpable throughout the campus. #Raghu Thatha is gearing up for a worldwide release on August 15th!” The actress re-shared the story on her handle.

In the other story, she re-shared the photo posted by director Suman Kumar, where she posed with him, flashing their big smiles. The photo reads, “#BeLikeKayal is a go! @keerthysureshofficial #raghuthatha. But my smile for the camera game has hit a new low.” The actress reacted to it, “Hahahahaha!!! Look at you eeelichufyingg.” Lastly, she thanked her fans for the event’s success and wrote, “Thanks to all of you! @grd.im #Coimbatoredieris.”

Raghuthatha is a Tamil movie based on a political comedy directed by Suman Kumar and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. The film also stars M.S Bhaskar, Devadarshini and others.