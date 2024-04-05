Movies | News

The filmmaker, who was so vocal about multiple things during her promotional journey for Laapataa Ladies recently went on to address yet another question which might be a burning one.

Filmmaker Kiran Rao is currently taking in all the love, and appreciation she has received for her second directorial feature film, Laapataa Ladies – that released last month. Even though the film couldn’t make a huge splash at the box office, it received unanimously positive reviews from all fronts.

Ever since Rao has been only soaking in all the love and being grateful for it as she currently is exploring different cities and having different experiences.

In an interview with Times of India, Rao was asked if being called Aamir Khan’s ex-wife bothers her or gets her angry.

To this, Rao honestly responded that it actually doesn’t. She has grown very used to her own identity being mediated through that lens. She further mentioned that she feels rather secure in her abilities and personality and people think of her and view her as is for them to decide. She also said that she believes her work should speak for itself and appeal to people if it has that power. She concluded saying that how people view her is beyond her control and hence she doesn’t let it bother her.

As known, Rao made her directorial debut with the off-beat Dhobi Ghat back in 2010. The director was married to superstar Aamir Khan for sixteen years before they separated in 2021. However, they have not only been cordial with each other but continue to support each other professionally and personally.