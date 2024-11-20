Kriti Sanon makes relationship with Kabir Bahia official? Posts a lovely birthday wish

Kriti Sanon, who has been basking in the success of her recent projects like Do Patti and Crew, is now making headlines for her personal life. The actress recently shared a photo on Instagram Stories that has fueled speculations about her rumored relationship with Kabir Bahia.

On Tuesday, Kriti posted a selfie featuring herself and Kabir with the caption, “Happiest birthday K! May your innocent smile always stay alive.” The picture, seemingly taken at a beach, shows Kriti dressed in a white shirt layered over a white-and-blue bralette, while Kabir sports a black t-shirt. The serene beach backdrop has fans speculating that the duo is vacationing together.

Adding to the buzz, Kabir Bahia had recently shared solo pictures from the same beach on his social media. Wearing the same outfit, he captioned his post, “November In Dubai With My Darling!” and tagged the location as The Palm Jumeirah. Another set of photos from Kabir’s post, featuring a tiger statue, hinted at his special company, with the caption, “Swipe to Slide 5 To See My Darling.”

Fans were quick to connect the dots, with many convinced that Kriti and Kabir are indeed dating. Social media was abuzz with comments like “Another wedding coming up?” and “It’s finally official.” Some fans expressed their support, saying, “Hope she stays happy, everyone deserves love.”

The rumors surrounding Kriti and Kabir first gained traction earlier this year when pictures of them vacationing in Greece, along with Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon, surfaced online. While neither has confirmed the relationship, their recent posts have certainly added fuel to the speculation.