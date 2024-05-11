Kriti Sanon on calling Sushant Singh Rajput starrer, ‘Raabta’ a ‘failure’ – “I don’t like…”

Actor Kriti Sanon has been on a meteoric rise for the past two to three years now where she hasn’t just delivered big box office successes but has entered into several other ventures as well – being an entrepreneur with her brand, Hyphen and is now all set to be a producer as well with her upcoming film, Do Patti.

But like any other actor, she also faced her set of setbacks and one of them was the commercial failure of her much-talked about film, Raabta, where she co-starred late Sushant Singh Rajput.

The film was mounted on a huge scale with experimental topics but it didn’t translate into numbers at the box office and even the critics panned it.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, when she was asked about the failure of the film, she mentioned how she doesn’t like to call the film a failure because it helped her a lot to grow as an actor. She also mentioned how it was only her third film in the industry and she has two characters to play which were very layered. She also said that she learned a lot of things like horse riding, got over underwater phobia, chocolate making, and several other things.

She also stated that she learned so much on the set and the film has several happy memories for her. She concluded mentioning that she wouldn’t have performed the way she did in Bareilly Ki Barfi if she didn’t do Raabta.

Raabta was directed by Dinesh Vijan and also starred Rajkummar Rao, Jim Sarbh, Varun Sharma and several others.