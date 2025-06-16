‘Kuberaa’ Trailer Review

Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna starrer film ‘Kuberaa’ is going to be released in theatres on 20th June 2025. The film has come into discussion with the release of the trailer. The trailer of this film based on a social thriller promises a new and interesting story to the audience.

In the trailer, Dhanush is shown as a cunning beggar, who is seen at the center of the whole story. Nagarjuna is seen in his mysterious style among the shadows. At the same time, Rashmika Mandanna is seen balancing the story in this entire turbulent environment. This 2 minute 38 second trailer creates suspense and thrill in the story and the acting of the actors also impresses.

The pre-release event of the film was also in the headlines. Rashmika Mandanna arrived at the event wearing a pink saree and caught everyone’s attention by dancing to her song on the stage. Her beauty and performance impressed the fans a lot.

During the pre-release event, Dhanush also gave a befitting reply to his opponents. He said, “No matter how many rumours are spread against me, my fans always stand by me. A negative campaign starts against me one and a half months before the release of every film, but it has no effect.”

The producer of the film recently revealed that there was pressure from OTT partner Prime Video regarding the release of Kubera. If the film was not released on the scheduled date, a deduction of Rs 10 crore from the deal was threatened.

The total length of the film has been kept around 3 hours and 15 minutes and it has received a UA 13+ certificate from the censor board.

Kubera will release on June 20 and will clash with Aamir Khan’s film Sitare Zameen Par on the same day.