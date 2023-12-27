Latha Rajinikanth appears in Bengaluru court, granted bail in cheating case

Latha Rajinikanth, the wife of the legendary Superstar Rajinikanth, made a court appearance in Bengaluru on Tuesday regarding a cheating case filed against her by a Chennai-based advertisement firm dating back to 2015. As per reports in Times of India, the court granted bail to Latha, and the hearing has been rescheduled for January 6.

Asserting her innocence, Latha stated that she has been “falsely implicated” in the case and emphasized that it is “not related to money.” In a statement, she expressed her belief that the legal proceedings are a result of her celebrity status, stating, “They are doing this because I am a celebrity. That is why this harassment is going on. The money has been settled long ago.”

The origins of the case trace back to a complaint filed by the ad agency, alleging that they had engaged in post-production work for the 2014 film ‘Kochadaiiyaan.’ The film was produced by Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd, with Latha Rajinikanth serving as a director of the production company. Notably, ‘Kochadaiiyaan’ featured the iconic Rajinikanth in the lead role.

The advertisement firm claimed that they had extended financial support of Rs 10 crore for the film based on Latha’s personal guarantee. According to their complaint, Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd, under Latha’s directorship, was obligated to refund the initial Rs 10 crore along with an additional Rs 1.2 crore as the “guaranteed profit.” However, the alleged amount was not repaid, leading to the legal dispute.