Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth to join forces for a new film, confirms director

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 Jul,2023 15:00:56
Exciting news awaits fans of both the Lokesh Cinematic Universe and the legendary actor Rajinikanth. Rumours of a potential collaboration between director Lokesh Kanagaraj and the iconic superstar have been circulating for some time now. Speculations hinted that Lokesh’s next project after Thalapathy Vijay’s “Leo” could involve Rajinikanth. Now, it appears that the rumors hold truth as the director himself has confirmed the possibility of this thrilling collaboration, alongside revealing plans for a sequel to one of his beloved films.

During a recent press interaction, Lokesh was questioned about the much-talked-about partnership with Rajinikanth. The buzz surrounding their potential collaboration has been the talk of the town for a while, with reports suggesting that they would come together for a project once they fulfil their current commitments, as mentioned in Pink Villa. While Lokesh didn’t explicitly confirm the Rajinikanth project, he hinted at working on a new film. When quizzed about whether it involved the legendary actor, the “Master” director tactfully avoided a direct response, stating that the official announcement would come from the production team, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further updates.

It seems that the wait for this exciting collaboration is about to end, and cinephiles can hardly contain their anticipation for the big reveal. Moreover, with Lokesh also hinting at a sequel to one of his cherished films, the news has ignited a wave of enthusiasm among moviegoers. As the filmmaker and actor’s fans eagerly await the official announcement, all eyes are on the production team to see when they will unveil this promising cinematic venture.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

