Priyanka Chopra is one of the finest and most iconic actresses and performing artistes that we are all blessed to have in the global entertainment industry. After having started her work in modeling, Priyanka Chopra slowly and steadily became a sensation and a force to reckon with and well, ever since then, things have truly been wonderful and hunky-dory for her in every way. Soon after touching new heights in the Hindi entertainment industry, Priyanka Chopra slowly and steadily established her niche in the Hollywood entertainment industry and well, ever since then, her career took a new turn and for real. From Citadel to Quantico, Priyanka Chopra has proven her mettle time and again in a lot of ways and we love it. Well, guess what? This time again, she’s back with another special project and the moment is finally here that we all were waiting for.

Well, much to the delight and happiness of one and all, the trailer of her upcoming project aka ‘Love Again’ has finally released and well, we love it totally. We see Priyanka finding love in ‘stranger’ Sam Heughan and guess what? The special cameo appearance by Nick Jonas makes it all the way more interesting. See below folks –

