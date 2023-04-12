Mahesh Babu is one of the most popular and loved actors in the country. The man has truly been a bonafide rage and superstar in the true sense of the term and that’s why, he enjoys Pan-India fandom and popularity all over the country. He might have done good quality work in just the South regional entertainment industry. However, despite that, he enjoys humongous popularity and fandom all over the country at a Pan-India level. His swag is super classy and well, that’s why, he’s loved immensely and tremendously by the masses.

Know a big update about Mahesh Babu’s upcoming project:

We all know quite a lot about Mahesh Babu and his upcoming movie with SS Rajamouli. The moment we all heard about it, fans and admirers got super excited. So, what’s the latest big update around it? Well, if the latest social media buzz on Pinkvilla is to be believed, Mahesh Babu’s character in SS Rajamouli’s next project will be based on Lord Hanuman. It is all set to be a jungle adventure.

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Wonderful in the true sense of the term, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com