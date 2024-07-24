Mahua Roychoudhury’s Mysterious Life and Death: A Friend’s Revelation

Mahua Roychoudhury, a talented Bengali actress, passed away 39 years ago, but her life and death continue to captivate and astonish people. Her friend Ratna Ghoshal has shared some disturbing memories of Mahua’s struggles with alcohol addiction, which ultimately consumed her life.

According to Ratna, Mahua’s addiction to alcohol was so severe that she would even feed her two-year-old son alcohol, jokingly saying that he should practice drinking from a young age. This revelation has sparked widespread condemnation on social media, with many questioning Ratna’s motives for sharing such a sensitive detail.

Ratna insists that she shared the memory in a lighthearted manner, but it has been met with severe criticism. Producer Rana Sarkar, who is working on a film about Mahua’s life, has cast doubt on the truth of Ratna’s statement and demanded evidence to back her claim.

Ratna maintains that she saw Mahua’s behavior firsthand and is not lying about her experiences. She describes Mahua as a free-spirited person who would do whatever she wanted without thinking about the consequences.

Mahua’s death at 27 was a tragic event, and Ratna believes that she was responsible for her demise. According to Ratna, Mahua was desperate to go to Bangladesh for a film shoot but could not get a visa. This disappointment led to increased alcohol consumption and, eventually, her suicidal actions.

Ratna regrets that Mahua was not more patient and believes that her death could have been avoided. The revelation of Mahua’s struggles with alcohol addiction has sparked a debate about the pressures of fame and the importance of seeking help when needed.