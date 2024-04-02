Movies | News

A sneak-peek into who Syed Abdul Rahim is and what he did for Indian football

We are just above a week away from the release of the much-awaited and much-delayed Maidaan that stars superstar Ajay Devgn at the forefront. As known, the story of Indian football in the 50s and what was termed to be the golden period for the sport, where new heights were achieved – Maidaan explores this storyline with the man who was responsible for the same – Syed Abdul Rahim. And as today marks the auspicious day of Devgn’s birthday, the makers went on to release a special trailer that speaks more about the character of Syed Abdul Rahim.

Who was he? The final trailer of Maidaan is to learn about this legend of Indian Football. The trailer features many of the dynamic challenges that Coach S. Abdul Rahim and his Indian football team faced before rewriting history for our nation in the field of football. Based on the journey of a true legend, Maidaan shares the story of Coach Syed Abdul Rahim who brought pride to India through his dedication and pure passion for bringing glory to the nation.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, this epic sports biopic also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively, Music is by AR Rahman and Lyrics by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. It is all set to release worldwide in theatres this Eid, 2024 on 10th April.