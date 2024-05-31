Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor have broken up; want to maintain silence about the matter – REPORTS

Actor Arjun Kapoor and celebrity Malaika Arora have parted ways. The couple, who were the subject of an array of trolls and comments about being together, their age gap and several other things would continue to brave out all of it and it was hinted at a few instances initially but then they went on to publicly confirm their union on social media.

They had a long relationship for several years but now, a report in Pinkvilla suggests that they have indeed parted ways. A source was quoted saying that the two had a beautiful relationship and will continue to hold a special place for each other but they have chosen to part ways in the most dignified manner. The source also said that they want to maintain silence on this and don’t want any dissection or interference in the matter.

The unnamed source was also quoted saying that even though their relationship has run its course, there isn’t any bad blood between them, where they respect each other immensely and have been pillars of strength for each other. They want to and will continue to maintain the same amount of respect and expect others to be gracious enough to give them space during this emotional period.

For the uninitiated, the rumors of them dating each other date back to 2018 when they made an appearance together at a fashion show event. And while not entirely, they did make their relationship public in their own way on social media. Following that, they made several appearances and even talked about each other on chat shows.