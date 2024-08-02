Malavika Mohanan Announces Her Next Tamil Project Sardar 2 on Her Birthday!

On social media, Malavika Mohanan celebrated her birthday by announcing her next Tamil project, Sardar 2. The actress expressed her excitement about being a part of this fantastic team and can’t wait to get started on the film.

Her post read, “Best start to my birthday week! I am so excited to announce my next project in Tamil! That too with this fantastic team! I can’t wait to get started on this one! #Sardar2”

Directed by PS Mithran and produced by Prince Pictures, Sardar 2 is the sequel to the hit film Sardar, starring Karthi in dual roles. The film also features SJ Suryah as the antagonist and Ashika Ranganath in an important role. With Malavika Mohanan on board, the cast has become even more impressive, making it one of the year’s most anticipated releases.

The technical team of Sardar 2, which includes Yuvan Shankar Raja as the music composer, George C Williams handling the camera, and Dhilip Subbarayan in charge of stunts, is all set to capture the film’s action across exotic locations such as Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Georgia, adding a touch of intrigue to the project.

Malavika Mohanan’s announcement has sparked a wave of anticipation among her fans, who are eagerly counting down to the release of her new project. With her addition to the cast, the expectations from Sardar 2 have soared, making it one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year.