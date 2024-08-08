Malavika Mohanan Stuns in Traditional Attire for ‘Thangalaan’ Promotions in Hyderabad

Malavika Mohanan, the talented actress, recently visited Hyderabad to promote her highly anticipated movie ‘Thangalaan.’ She made a stunning impression with her traditional attire, showcasing her impeccable sense of style.

The actress wore a breathtaking maroon floral saree adorned with intricate threadwork and a matching sleeveless blouse. Her hair cascaded down her shoulders in soft, flowing waves, framing her face perfectly. A subtle touch of kajal added depth to her eyes, while her natural makeup enhanced her features without overpowering them.

Her look comprised a beautiful jhumka and a single bangle on her hand, adding a touch of elegance to her overall appearance. Malavika’s effortless charm and poise made her a vision to behold, leaving fans and onlookers alike in awe.

The actress’s attire perfectly blended traditional and contemporary styles, making her stand out. Her confidence and grace only added to her beauty, making her a true showstopper.

Malavika shared pictures from her promotional event on social media, captioning them ‘#Thangalaan promotions Hello Hyderabad In cinemas near you-15th AUGUST’, generating immense excitement among her fans for the movie’s release. With her stunning appearance and captivating smile, Malavika Mohanan has undoubtedly raised the bar for promotional events.

The anticipation for ‘Thangalaan’ has been building up, and Malavika’s promotional appearances have only added to the hype. Fans are eagerly waiting to see her shine on the big screen again.