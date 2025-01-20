Man arrested in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case; who is he?

A suspect has been arrested in the stabbing case involving actor Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai residence on January 16. The man, identified as Mohammad Alian, was taken into custody in Thane after confessing to entering the actor’s home and attacking him.

As per sources, Alian, who hails from West Bengal, worked at a pub in Thane and used several aliases, including Bijoy Das and Vijay Das. Authorities are investigating his true identity, as there are concerns he may be a Bangladeshi national posing as an Indian.

The breakthrough came after an intense search led by Mumbai Police, who used CCTV footage to track the suspect’s movements. The footage showed him leaving the scene of the crime. Police distributed posters of the suspect in and around Mumbai, and the search extended to other regions.

In one significant development, a suspect named Aakash Kailash Kannojia was apprehended in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district. Authorities acted on a tip-off from Mumbai Police, leading to his interception on a train by the Railway Protection Force. However, he was later cleared of any involvement in the attack.

While another man was briefly detained in Madhya Pradesh, his connection to the stabbing was ruled out by the police.

The incident occurred during an attempted robbery at Saif Ali Khan’s home. The actor suffered multiple injuries, including wounds to his neck and back, after confronting the intruder. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for emergency surgery and is currently in stable condition.

Investigations into the motive behind the attack continue, with authorities piecing together further details of the case.